Nedrow Fire Department holding ‘Trunk or Treat’ event on Halloween

NEDROW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Nedrow Fire Department announced on Tuesday that it will hold its first-ever “Trunk or Treat” event.
The event will be a socially distanced walk-through in the parking lot of the firehouse on Halloween.
20 businesses have signed up to hand out treats from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for anyone who is interested.
Masks will be required during this event.
Anyone who would like to volunteer should contact the fire department’s Facebook page.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Both Trump and Biden’s plans for oil industry could be disastrous, experts worry
- Family Healthcast: Flu vaccine cannot help prevent COVID-19
- 1 arrested after stealing items from unlocked cars in Oneonta
- Pennsylvania man arrested after police chase in Town of Salina
- SUNY Oswego President addresses spike in COVID-19 cases
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App