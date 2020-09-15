Nedrow Fire Department holding ‘Trunk or Treat’ event on Halloween

NEDROW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Nedrow Fire Department announced on Tuesday that it will hold its first-ever “Trunk or Treat” event.

The event will be a socially distanced walk-through in the parking lot of the firehouse on Halloween.

20 businesses have signed up to hand out treats from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for anyone who is interested.

Masks will be required during this event.

Anyone who would like to volunteer should contact the fire department’s Facebook page.

