Nedrow man dies in police custody en route to the hospital

(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Attorney General’s office is taking over an Onondaga County case after a Nedrow man died in police custody.

Tuesday morning, a crew from TLC ambulance, along with the County Sheriff Deputies, responded to the 200 Block of Hudson Ave in the Town of Onondaga. There they found Daniel Gibson, 36, of Nedrow, unconscious, the police say.

According to a press release sent out by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s office, Gibson regained consciousness after he was given Naloxone but became physical with both the medial crew and the deputies. Police say Gibson left the residence but soon went unconscious again.

The County Sheriff say then put Gibson in handcuffs out of safety for both the crew and Gibson, loaded him on stretcher and took him via an ambulance to Upstate Community Hospital. It was then police say Gibson went into cardiac arrest and died at the hospital.