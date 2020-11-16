Nedrow man facing charges for allegedly having sexual contact with a child

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Nedrow man is facing charges for allegedly having sexual contact with a child under the age of 15.

Tyrus McEntire, 30, of Nedrow, was arrested on November 6 and charged with course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, criminal sexual act in the second degree, use of a child in a sexual performance, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The incidents allegedly happened between 2013 and 2020, and were told to a school official by the victim. The school official then reported the alleged incidents to the Office of Children and Family Services and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

McEntire was arraigned on November 7 and is being held on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.