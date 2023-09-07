SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ernest Shaw, a 26-year-old man from Nedrow, was sentenced to 68 months in federal prison on Thursday, September 7, for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

As a part of his previous guilty plea, Shaw admitted that on September 25, 2019, he had 14 grams of crack cocaine set to be distributed. He also admitted he had a loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun.

DEA Special Agents searched Shaw’s residence in Nedrow where they found the cocaine and the firearm, along with digital scales and plastic bags. The search was part of a longtime investigation that involved Shaw’s father.