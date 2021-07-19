Need for home health aides continues to grow

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This is a training class for a job that is in dire need of workers right now- home health aides. There’s a caregiver shortage, and there are more reasons than one for it.

The pandemic has played a role, but even before that there were staffing challenges.

“A lot of it is the pay,” said Gail Carmichel, Nascentia Health’s Vice President of Patient Services. “A lot of it is people going into different areas. There’s so many other jobs that with the change in minimum wages, they can work in a retail store.”

Carmichel said at Nascentia Health the reimbursements come primarily from insurances – Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurances.

They do try and give workers different benefits including paid training and advancement opportunities.

“It’s a great a great segue oftentimes to other healthcare positions. We have aides who come start with us as an aide. They love homecare, they learn what it is and then we can help them with educational opportunities, internships and they can stay with us right through that career advancement,” Carmichel said.

Carmichel explained there are also just more people who need care. She said families are sometimes forced to do the care themselves. It could mean quitting a job to do it, but there are options if that’s a choice you have to make.

“We offer respite for them so they can get a break if they’re the ones constantly having to take care of their family members,” Carmichel said.

Some programs will pay families to do that care. Carmichel also said social workers are available to help families figure out what programs are eligible for.

If you’re interested in home health aide training through Nascentia Health, you can call them during normal business hours at (315) 477-4663 and ask for Lee in HR. You can also visit their website.