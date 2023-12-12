SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re pinching pennies trying to cross things off your Christmas list, you’re not alone.

With the cost of everything up, the hustle and bustle of the holidays is quickly becoming stressful for a lot of people.

NewsChannel 9 turned to a psychologist with St. Joseph’s Health for advice on how to manage that stress and keep the “happy” in happy holidays.

“It [Christmas] can bring up a lot of unresolved grief, a lot of financial stress in terms of obligations in regard to gift-giving, and a lot of stress time-wise in terms of more activities with more events that people feel obligated to be at,” said Dr. Monique Winnett.

Winnett said part of the secret to staying sane is knowing what will work for you, and accepting that it may look different than years past.

“Have conversations with people about you know

I’m really trying to cut back a little bit this year.” Dr. Monique Winnett

If you’re trying to save money, there are ways to cut back on buying without leaving anyone out. Dr. Winnett suggests drawing names out of a hat for your family or groups of friends.

“You can really focus on doing one maybe bigger more meaningful thing for somebody as opposed to that pressure feeling like you need something under the tree for every person on your list,” she said.

When it comes to that chaotic calendar, it’s ok to say no.

“I also think it’s ok for people to be honest,” she said. “Sometimes other people not only appreciate that honesty, but understand and can kind of relate to some of that.”

Those are a few ways to take some of the pressure off and focus on the true meaning of Christmas.

However, if you’re still overwhelmed and feel as though the stress is consuming you, Dr. Winnett says may need to talk to someone.

“I think if you notice you’re really not feeling like yourself, if you’re feeling withdrawn, if you’re not getting joy out of the things that would usually give you joy, if you’re having a hard time motivating yourself to do things that would typically come pretty easy for you, those are red flags.”