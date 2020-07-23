Need to visit the DMV? Here’s the in-person transactions you can get done with an appointment

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many NewsChannel 9 viewers have been asking when the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in their neighborhoods will reopen for in-person transactions.

All of New York State has now entered Phase Four of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s reopening plan, but many DMV office locations are still restricting in-person transactions.

In Onondaga County, the North Syracuse and Syracuse locations are open for the following in-person transactions:

Customers are required to follow all safety protocols. These include wearing face coverings and maintaining at least 6 feet from others. Anyone who has traveled from a state on the Governor’s advisory list within 14 days of their visit will not be allowed at the DMV. Only the customer will be allowed into the office unless a parent/guardian or interpreter is needed. Anyone else will need to wait outside the office.

The DMV asks that you come prepared with all of the documentation you need in order to complete your transaction. You can visit the DMV Document Guide for a list of what to bring.

All drivers licenses, permits, non-driver identification cards, and vehicle registrations that have expired have been extended, and continue to be extended by an Executive Order. REAL ID enforcement deadlines have been extended until October 1, 2021 as well.

Many DMVs are offering dropbox locations or the ability to complete a transaction online.

For a list of DMV offices, transactions, and to make an appointment at your local branch, visit DMV.NY.gov/Offices/DMV-Office-Locations.