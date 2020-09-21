Neighbor asks others to tie ribbons in memory of 28-year-old doctor who died from coronavirus

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Route 20, just around the corner from Dr. Adeline Fagan’s childhood home in LaFayette, a house has a green ribbon tied around its mailbox.

The ribbon was put up over the weekend by the neighbor in memory of the 28-year-old doctor who died Saturday morning from coronavirus complications.

After graduating from Bishop Ludden High School and then University of Buffalo medical school, Fagan left the Syracuse area in the summer of 2019 to become a resident in a hospital in Texas.











She likely caught coronavirus while doing a rotation in the hospital’s emergency room.

After months in the hospital, she didn’t survive an emergency surgery over the weekend to stop a brain bleed caused by the machines helping her breathe.

The family who put up the green ribbon is hoping other families consider doing the same, and have left a basket of spools outside of their mailbox in case other neighbors need supplies.

Green is the color of LaFayette schools, but it’s also the color used to honor coronavirus victims.

