Neighbor helps raise money for family who lost their Fulton home due to a fire

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Late in the afternoon on Dec. 18, Veronika Tubolino and her family were at their home in Fulton when the power went out. At first, they didn’t think anything of it. Then, the power went out two more times and the smoke detector alarm started going off.
When Tubolino heard a pounding on the downstairs door, she knew something was wrong.
“I told my friend, ‘Go check what that is,’ and he goes downstairs and comes running up 30 seconds later and goes, ‘Veronika, grab the kids,’ and next thing I know my neighbor Nichole is in my apartment,” Tubolino said.
Nichole Capria lives next door and when she heard the smoke detector going off, she heading over to see what was going on. That is when she saw flames coming from the attic.
Capria was a complete stranger to the Tubolino family at the time, but she quickly turned into their hero.
Once everyone — including Tubolino’s two small children and young niece — were out of the house, Capria opened up her home to the family and gave the kids food and places to sleep. But, she didn’t stop there.
Capria created a Facebook fundraising page to collect monetary and material donations for the family as all of their belongings were destroyed by the fire.
The community quickly showed an outpouring of support and raised nearly $1,300 for the family. Capria said her basement is full of other donations from clothes to food to personal care items.
“It’s amazing, it really is,” said Tubolino.
Since the fire, Tubolino and Capria have become friends and plan to carry on the mission of helping others in need.
I think Veronika and I are going to start trying to find one family a month that we can try to collect items for to make things a little bit easier for them to just make a transition if something like this ever happens.Nichole Capria
Paying it forward, one family at a time.
If you would like to donate to the Tubolino fundraiser, click here. Donations are being accepted until Jan. 2.
