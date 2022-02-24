SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Southside and Northside of Syracuse have some of the highest rates of lead poisoning in the city. Oceanna Fair has three family members living with it.

“Not far from this very neighborhood, a few blocks, my brother was poisoned 40 years ago, at the age of two,” Fair explained. “He now depends on us for everything. We need to pay his bills, we need to have someone come into his home several days a week, just to take care things we take for granted.”

Fair’s two grandchildren also have lead poisoning, all due to lead paint. She is a retired nurse and a community advocate. Fair is the Southside Branch Leader for the group Families for Lead Freedom Now! Her concern goes beyond the home.

“That green paint on 81 is full of lead. So if NYSDOT is not careful in the way in which they take that bridge down, we could potentially be exposing a neighborhood that’s already effected by childhood lead poisoning to even more lead dust.” Oceanna Fair, Families for Lead Freedom Now! Southside Branch Leader

There’s also concern for the safety of people working on 81. “It would be devastating for somebody to be working on this bridge to unknowingly bring home lead paint or lead dust on their clothing and poison their own children,” Fair added, “So we want to make sure the workers are protected. That they have everything that they need including a change of clothes for after work.”

The New York State Department of Transportation said has procedures in place to ensure the lead paint doesn’t become airborne.

“Essentially, if you’ve seen some of the other construction activities, where they encapsulate things before they remove them,” said I-81 Project Team Director Mark Frechette. “We’ve got to ensure that dust particles are not flying around related to that.”

Fair said her group wants the DOT to do a health assessment of the people living near 81 and conduct air and soil sampling within a quarter mile for lead levels.

Fair is advocating for the next generation.

“We just want to make sure our neighborhood is protected. Our neighborhood wasn’t protected when this bridge was built. We want to make sure when this bridge comes down, there’s no further damage to the children in our neighborhood,” Fair said.