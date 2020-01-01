Neighbors concerned after an officer-involved shooting happened too close to home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police released the name of the man who was shot by police on Grant Blvd. Tuesday night. Police say 22-year-old Michael Viola of Syracuse was threatening officers with a weapon before they shot him.

This isn’t Viola’s first run-in with the law, and it’s not the first time, police say, that they’ve responded to that home on Grant Blvd. A fact some neighbors, like Don Bush, are starting to pick up on.

Bush heard the whole shooting on New Year’s Eve.

“I’m standing there talking to a neighbor and I heard, it must have been, maybe, between 5 and 10 shots, gunshots go off,” said Don Bush, who has lived on Grant Blvd. for 19 years.

Suddenly, Don’s home is now part of the crime scene. Bush heard the whole thing from a distance, he was terrified, but not surprised at where this happened.

“There’s a lot of activity going on in that house, day and night. I mean, 3 o’clock, 4 o’clock, 2 o’clock, I hear arguments out there. So it’s scary,” Bush said.

Other neighbors, not willing to go on camera, saying the same thing. Many know the man who owns the home, a WWII veteran in his late 90’s, Don Fida. Onondaga County tax records confirm that information.

“Honorable to a T. I mean, just a saint. He doesn’t deserve what’s going on in that house,” Bush said.

Bush says Fida moved out years ago and since then, he and his son are renting it out. Lately, Bush says there have been break-ins in the neighborhood, fights happening overnight and police showing up often.

Still, police can’t say whether the officer-involved shooting happening on New Year’s Eve has anything to do with that history.

“This is a peaceful house, then you got that. Then beyond that, it’s peaceful all around so, there’s a sour egg right there, that’s all I can say. We want it safe around here, we don’t want that,” Bush said.

The man who was shot by police, 22-year-old Michael Viola, has had run-ins with the law before. He has a criminal record, including getting arrested for robbery, menacing and weapons charges in October of 2018.

At last check, police say Viola is in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

