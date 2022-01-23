Neighbors in the Town of Cicero petitioning to allow sales and consumption of marijuana

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – More than 400 towns and villages across New York have opted out of allowing marijuana dispensaries and consumption sites within their jurisdiction.

One of those towns in Onondaga County is Cicero, and some neighbors feel like their town is missing out on the benefits of being able to sell and consume marijuana.

After a heated board meeting on December 8, the Cicero Town Board decided against allowing marijuana sales and consumption.

Before the vote, neighbors were given the opportunity to weigh in. Town councilors, except for one, voted to opt-out.

“We absolutely think Cicero is missing out here, both from a revenue perspective and making things more difficult for seniors and those that need to get this as a form of medicine, pain relief, to treat their anxiety…We are absolutely missing out.” nate riley, political activist

Nate Riley is an attorney by trade, and Joyce Villnave is a community activist. Both knew not everyone in Cicero wanted the town to opt-out.





With the help of volunteers, Riley and Villnave created a petition requiring at least 1,500 signatures that call for a special election. The goal is to have the people decide the town’s future of marijuana sales and consumption.

The signatures have been collected in person at public libraries, at the Town of Cicero’s COVID-19 test kit and KN95 mask distribution, and by word of mouth.

The group, Opt-in Cicero, didn’t reach the goal of 1,500 signatures, but Riley says the organizers learned something.

We view this as a success in that we raised the awareness about it and now we’re going to have the ability to hold our public officials accountable, to hold their feet to the fire when it comes to opting back in, as they have promised they want to do. Nate Riley, Political Activist

According to Opt-in Cicero, of those who signed, approximately 40% were registered Republicans, 50% were Democrats, and the remainder were Unaffiliated, Independent, or Libertarian.

About 80% were over the age of 40. Most signed for one of two reasons: tax revenue and to shorten the trip to obtain legal medication.

According to the New York Association of Towns, seven other towns and villages in Onondaga County have chosen to opt-out of marijuana sales and/or consumption.

Those towns and villages are Fabius, Lafayette, Liverpool, Manlius, Otisco, Pompey, and Tully.

To learn more about Opt-in Cicero or get in touch with an organizer, visit the group’s Facebook page here.