Neighbors near Le Moyne encouraged to share thoughts on community development

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a unique collaboration, Le Moyne College, the City of Syracuse, and the Town of DeWitt are looking for feedback from neighbors on issues related to transportation, housing, infrastructure, municipal services, economic development, and overall quality of life.

The survey for residents is part of a larger long-term initiative called the Le Moyne Area Neighborhood Development Strategy, or LANDS.

“The town board and I fully support the LANDS project,” said DeWitt Supervisor Edward M. Michalenko, Ph.D. “Le Moyne College and the adjacent neighborhood are an integral and valued part of the Town of DeWitt. This effort to connect, collaborate and create a comprehensive neighborhood plan will not only tangibly ‘build community’ now as the process unfolds, but will also support quality of life for the College, the neighborhood, the town and the city for years to come. Given the challenges and changes wrought by the pandemic and its economic impact, we need positive, productive partnerships like this now more than ever.”

Information collected from the survey will help to shape development in the neighborhood around Le Moyne’s campus. The area is home to roughly 3,800 residents in the area bounded by Erie Boulevard East, East Genesee Street, Salt Springs Road and Seeley Road.

The area is mostly residential but does include some commercial land. The plan is expected to enhance overall community revitalization efforts.

The initiative aligns with the Central New York Regional Economic Development Council’s goal to revitalize the region’s urban cores, main streets and neighborhoods. A strategy within this goal is to “reinvigorate the region’s neighborhoods and main streets through mutually beneficial partnerships with diverse businesses and the region’s anchor institutions, and invest resources that leverage the national movement of anchor institutions to restore neighborhoods, train new workers, retain young talent, and create small business and social enterprises.”

Residents can submit their feedback until Friday, April 2. Click here for more information and to be linked to the survey.