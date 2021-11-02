Neighbors on Cross Lake and the Seneca River frustrated after the recent floods

CROSS LAKE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Camp owners and homeowners on the Seneca River and Cross Lake say they’re frustrated with the flooding, and leaders not listening to their needs so the flooding can stop.

Mark Ferguson has lived on the Seneca River for more than 20 years. He says this isn’t the first time this has happened, but this most recent flood is the worst. “I had to pull up carpets, it’s into the sheetrock, I’ll have to pull the sheetrock out because that will turn moldy.” He said the insulation behind the sheetrock will also have to come out and be replaced.

Jodi Ciarpelli and her husband own a business. Her camp on Cross Lake is their escape because she says they don’t get to vacation much. Right now, she can’t even get to her camp. “Now the water is completely over my retaining wall, underneath my home, and inside my garage.” She was also supposed to winterize her camp, but that’s been paused. “I’m not enjoying it anymore, I don’t want to pay the taxes to live here anymore if I’m not going to get help.”

Both Ferguson and Ciarpelli say they’ve reached out to local and state leaders, but feel their voices aren’t being heard. “For years people have been reaching out for help, people have been reaching out for help all summer, people have been calling and reaching out for help this past week, people are screaming for help,” said Ciarpelli.

Ferguson adds, “The local leaders need to pay attention to us down here, in the Jacks Reef, Seneca River, Cross Lake area. We’ve been ignored for years, I think decades and enough is enough this has to stop.”

Officials with Onondaga County say this is a state issue. They also emergency services and the Red Cross have been called in to help families that have been impacted.