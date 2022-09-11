DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It still feels like it was only yesterday since our country and world were changed forever 21 years ago on September 11.

Reverend Joe Colon knows he and his community understand the importance of remembering why we remember.

“We all made a promise we all made a promise that day and that promise was never to forget,” he said.

Community members gathered at the 9/11 Memorial at the Dewitt Town Hall to remember one of the most historic yet darkest days in our nation’s history.

“This memorial,” Onondaga County Sheriff Eugene Conway said, “A piece of history, was brought here to help us never forget.”

Reverand Colon will never forget, as he was working as a homicide detective in manhattan during the time.

“This is the place I mourn,” he said about the memorial, “My friends my brothers, and I’ve lost quite a few.”

“On that day I was looking for John Delatta,” Colon said, “He worked in truck two, emergency service. He died in the tower. We found him a year later.”

Although the day is a reminder of who he lost, Colon says there is one important thing that came out of it.

“As Americans, we responded to this crisis as one nation,” he said, “One human race, one soul, and we were all determined to be united and supporting and rebuilding and helping one another.”