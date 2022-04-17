SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Neal Deot was walking to his home above the Clinton Street pub on Saturday morning when he heard what he believed to be gunshots.

“I heard four pops,” he said, “I’m not too familiar with exactly what gunshots sound like, but people started running towards the direction I was in down Fayette Street.”

“People were hiding behind cars. And then I want to say we kind of tucked into like an alleyway back there, and we just kind of waited.”

It is another incident in a long list of shootings and shots fired in the city of Syracuse in the last few months.

Mayor Ben Walsh was visibly upset when speaking at a press conference Saturday afternoon.

“Everybody goes downtown everybody can relate to that everybody has stood where this incident occurred and that touches a nerve.”

For Deot, he says this changes his mindset when it comes to enjoying a night out on the town.

“Now that it happened literally in front of my doorstep, definitely kind of making me a little bit more cautious. I actually spoke to my mom this morning and she’s like, yeah, you shouldn’t step out of the house anymore,” he said. “It’s a little too close to home, I think.”

The mayor shared those feeling and had harsh words for those continuing to use gun violence.

“If you are perpetuating gun violence or any kind of violence in the city,” he said, “Its just a matter of time before you either become a victim of that violence or you run into one of these fine public servants at the Syracuse police department.”

Deot says, however, that the response of the Syracuse Police Department does help ease his mind.

“The cops showed up fairly quickly with their sirens going off. I want to say, like 30 seconds after and kind of when we got up from where we are hiding, I want to say there were maybe like six or seven cops already there.”