SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The holiday season can officially begin after the lighting of the Christmas tree in Clinton Square.

Neighbors packed the square in downtown Syracuse for various music performances, guest speakers, and, of course, the lighting of the tree.

It’s a yearly tradition for many Central New Yorkers, but plenty were experiencing it for the first time.

Kaydeigh Nelson said the tree is bigger than the one they have at home, by a lot.

“It’s at least probably like three of our trees, or two,” she said.

“I’m new to the city,” Carrie Redden said, “So I’ve seen it circulating around and I was like, oh, I totally want to go check that out.”

“In our old town, we had little things, but this is, like, larger scale,” Lou Nelson said, “So I’m excited to see all the stuff that they have. And the tree lit up, of course.”

Even neighbors who have lived around the city took a trip down for the first time. Erin Foster is from Liverpool and decided this was the year to finally make the trip.

“It’s something different, too,” Foster said,” We don’t come down very often, but when there’s something like this going on, it’s a lot of fun.”