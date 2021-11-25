Neighbors say they’re happy to be back out with friends on Thanksgiving Eve

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Thanksgiving Eve is one of the busiest nights of the year and its been two years since neighbors have been able to go out because of COVID-19 restrictions for bars and restaurants.

Syracuse Police tell News Channel 9 that they’ll have some extra patrols out because they expect a busy night. They want people to have fun, but also be safe. “The weather is really nice tonight so I feel like it’s the perfect opportunity to get out, but it’s just been nice to be able to breathe and I feel like it’s nice to come out, see everybody, and get a chance to feel like a normal human being again,” said Syracuse resident Kathleen Graser.

Jose Cavelino feels the same way. “We can actually come outside and actually communicate with people again and interact, it’s not everyone being so scared with masks anymore which is really nice.”