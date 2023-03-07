SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the last six months, neighbors in Syracuse were involved in participatory budgeting.

“It’s a transparent process by which they get to decide what happens with a pot of money to address a need with in the community,” explained Qiana Williams, the Program Officer at the Central New York Community Foundation.

The need? Access to lead testing in children. And there is $150,000 available through the Central New York Community Foundation to address the need. Agencies share their proposals for projects that can help and then the community votes on which one will get the grant to be implemented.

“Some people aren’t even aware so it also serves as a tool to bring more awareness to the issue. But also invites them to the table and for them to decide, this is what we should be doing in order to improve our community or our neighborhoods,” Williams said.

There were some common themes that came out of this process including holding landlords accountable and the need for better access to testing as well as what to do after you get a positive test for an elevated blood lead level.

“A lot of parents felt trying to navigate that lead maze was pretty immense and very difficult for them,” Williams said. “So you’re told you have to move out, but where are you going to move if you have a Section 8 voucher. So there was all those pieces to the puzzle.”

The goal of the winning project is to address these concerns. There is another session Tuesday night where agencies will present their projects. It takes place on March 7 at 6 p.m. at the Northside Learning Center, 501 Park Street. If you plan to attend you are asked to register here.

It will be streamed on the foundation’s Facebook page.

If you live in Syracuse you can help choose the project. The Community Foundation will host a voting event where the winning projects will be announced. That will take place on May 2 at the Salt City Market Community Room from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.