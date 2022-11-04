DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- CountryMax in Dewitt says they’ve been getting more requests for pellets to help save money on heating the home this winter.

Store Manager, Chase Kilmer, said customers have expressed concern about how much they’ll have to pay if they heat their home with oil or natural gas, so they’ve decided to turn to pellets.

“They’re looking for other alternatives because the pricing is kind of high, but we sell wood pellets here so it’s a good supplemental heat source so in case they want to keep their primary source, they can have a supplementary one to take the edge off the bill at the end of the month and stuff like that.”

According to NYSERDA, the average price for a gallon of heating oil in Central New York is $5.78, and last year it was $3.38.

Kilmer said customers started ordering pellets early before prices go up. Many of the pallets at the store are already spoken for, so he says to order them as soon as possible.

“I would say get them in advance because the price keeps wanting to increase on us which is just a product of the time, unfortunately.”