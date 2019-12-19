Nelly adds second show at del Lago

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Hip-hop star Nelly has added a second show at del Lago Resort and Casino after his first show sold out in minutes.
The added show is scheduled for January 30 at 8:00 p.m. at the Vine.
This performance is two days prior to the February 1 show that is already sold out.
The tickets for the January 30 show go on sale on Thursday, December 19 at noon.
For ticket information click here.
