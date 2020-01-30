Nelly performing at del Lago Thursday night

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Taking the stage at the del Lago Resort and Casino on Thursday night will be rap and R&B singer Nelly.
Nelly will be performing his second show at del Lago after his December show completely sold out!
Tickets for Thursday night’s 8 p.m. show are still available, but Saturday’s show has sold out.
