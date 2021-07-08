Nelly to play the NYS Fair September 1

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Double-diamond selling rap superstar Nelly is coming to the Great New York State Fair Wednesday, September 1. 

Nelly will take the Chevy Park stage at 8 p.m. 

“We’re thrilled to be able to present an artist of Nelly’s stature. He’s one of the very best performers and this will be one of the signature shows of the 2021 Fair,” said Fair Director Troy Waffner. 

The Chevrolet Music Festival, the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. Shows announced to date include: 

Date Chevy Park 2pm Chevy Park 8 pm Chevy Court 2 pm Chevy Court 7 pm 
August 20 Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots Nas   LOCASH 
August 21 98 Degrees     RATT 
August 22   Brothers Osborne     
August 23   Foreigner Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra Bishop Briggs 
August 24   Train The Spinners Dire Straits Legacy 
August 25 Jameson Rodgers REO Speedwagon   Russell Dickerson 
August 26   Bell Biv Devoe   Three Dog Night 
August 27 Sister Sledge Melissa Etheridge     
August 28   The Beach Boys   Great White/Vixen 
August 29 Noah Cyrus Dropkick Murphys   Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes 
August 30   Justin Moore Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone Grandson 
August 31   Halestorm Oak Ridge Boys Jamey Johnson 
September 1   Nelly Sheena Easton Blue Oyster Cult 
September 2   Third Eye Blind   Starship w/Mickey Thomas 
September 3   AJR Uncle Kracker Blues Traveler 
September 4 Cold War Kids       
September 5 Jesse McCartney     The Mavericks 
September 6       Resurrection 

All shows in the Chevrolet Music Festival are free with $3 admission to the Fair. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area