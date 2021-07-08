Nelly to play the NYS Fair September 1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Double-diamond selling rap superstar Nelly is coming to the Great New York State Fair Wednesday, September 1.

Nelly will take the Chevy Park stage at 8 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to be able to present an artist of Nelly’s stature. He’s one of the very best performers and this will be one of the signature shows of the 2021 Fair,” said Fair Director Troy Waffner.

The Chevrolet Music Festival, the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. Shows announced to date include:

Date Chevy Park 2pm Chevy Park 8 pm Chevy Court 2 pm Chevy Court 7 pm August 20 Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots Nas LOCASH August 21 98 Degrees RATT August 22 Brothers Osborne August 23 Foreigner Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra Bishop Briggs August 24 Train The Spinners Dire Straits Legacy August 25 Jameson Rodgers REO Speedwagon Russell Dickerson August 26 Bell Biv Devoe Three Dog Night August 27 Sister Sledge Melissa Etheridge August 28 The Beach Boys Great White/Vixen August 29 Noah Cyrus Dropkick Murphys Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes August 30 Justin Moore Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone Grandson August 31 Halestorm Oak Ridge Boys Jamey Johnson September 1 Nelly Sheena Easton Blue Oyster Cult September 2 Third Eye Blind Starship w/Mickey Thomas September 3 AJR Uncle Kracker Blues Traveler September 4 Cold War Kids September 5 Jesse McCartney The Mavericks September 6 Resurrection

All shows in the Chevrolet Music Festival are free with $3 admission to the Fair.