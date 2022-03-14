SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Youth and community advocate Mary Nelson, has a new role. She is working with the 12-year-old boy who robbed Juli Boeheim at Destiny USA. They first met at his court appearance last week.

“The key words I said to him, ‘We’re all here cause we love you and we care for you,'” Nelson said.

Nelson, who is the President and CEO of the Mary Nelson Youth Center said the boy will be picked up from where he lives and taken to school. After school he will be dropped off at the center.

“We’re going to help him with homework, life skills, just talking, being there for him because sometimes just a conversation that’s what they need,” Nelson explained.

Nelson isn’t doing this alone. Karen Loftin is one of the team members and is also a social worker with a focus on child development.

“In this particular case we have a 12-year-old that’s doing robberies,” Loftin added, “He’s not associated with usual 12-year-old activities. So, it’s reengaging with the youth, acclimating them to youth activities, other youth that are engaging in activities that are not criminal.”

The goal is to provide this type of outreach to other kids before it’s too late.

“The support beams on the bridges need to be reinforced. I think that’s the best way I can say it. Our children need bridges from their family, where they start off. Then they need a bridge into education. And then another supportive community bridge to the community. We should be supporting them all the way to adulthood.” Karen Loftin, Social Worker assisting Mary Nelson with boy

Billy Denham El is the Director of the Mary Nelson Youth Center. He shares one of the first conversations he plans to have with this young man.

“Technically, we have a thing called pipeline to prison and you are on your way to prison,” Denham El said. “And you would have been lost in the system forever because once you go, you’re gone. So now you have an opportunity to change your condition.”

As the saying goes, “It takes a village to raise a child,” and this one is already working to ensure his future is bright.

Mary Nelson said she’s been in touch with Juli Boeheim. She said Boeheim wants to help the boy. The Boeheims have invested in Nelson’s center and helped her establish the Jim and Juli Boeheim Learning Center.