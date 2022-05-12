ELMIRA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Robert Neulander, convicted in March of murdering his wife, has been moved to the Elmira Correctional Facility to begin his state prison sentence.

Since a second jury found him guilty, Neulander had been staying at the Onondaga County Justice Center jail.

Last week, Onondaga County Judge Thomas Miller sentenced Neulander to 20-years-to-life in prison. He’ll get credit for three years previously served.

The second trial was required after the first trial was overturned. The state’s highest court blamed juror misconduct.

State records list his first chance at parole as March 28, 2035.