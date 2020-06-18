Interactive Maps

Neulander trial pushed back until February of 2021

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Dr. Robert Neulander_-6599388359731362343

(WSYR-TV) — The retrial of former doctor Robert Neulander has been pushed back to late February.

Neulander was convicted in 2015 of killing his wife, Leslie, at their DeWitt home.

That verdict was overturned in June of 2018 based on juror misconduct. The retrial was supposed to start this month, but got pushed back to October originally.

Now, because of the coronavirus and the availability of witnesses, it has been pushed back until February of next year.

