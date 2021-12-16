NEW: A record high temperature falls in Syracuse Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)-

Syracuse reached 67 degrees Thursday afternoon, breaking the old record of 55 degrees set 50 years ago in 1971.

That is the second time in a week we’ve set a record high. We were 64 degrees for a high on Saturday.

There was little suspense as to whether the record would be broken. Signs were strong even late last week for 60-degree warmth Thursday and by 7 am this morning we were already past the old record of 55 degrees.

Most of Central New York saw highs Thursday in the 60s.

A cold front coming through the region overnight will bring our temperatures down but Friday still likely ends up above normal for mid-December.

There is a change to more wintry weather to start the upcoming weekend. Click here for more details.