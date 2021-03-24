New addition gives Rosamond Gifford Zoo ‘flamboyance’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo has nearly doubled its flamingo population. Six new birds from the Fort Worth Zoo are now residing in Syracuse, joining the seven already on exhibit at the zoo.

Zoo officials say when they heard the Fort Worth Zoom was looking to rehome the birds, they jumped at the chance, in hopes of increasing the chances of the flamingos having chicks in the future.

First, they needed to come up with $14,000 to get the flamingos here. A flock of flamingos is called a “Flamboyance,” so the zoo titled its fundraising campaign the “Fund for Flamingo Flamboyance.” Sales of “Flock Star” tee shirts and flamingo-themed gift baskets and direct donations generated the needed funds in one month.

The zoo’s bird manager, April Zimpel, recruited her dad to fly to Texas, build a bird enclosure in the back and drive 30 hours back to Syracuse.

Since then, the new younger birds, all under two-years-old have been getting to know the older members of the flamboyance at the zoo.

All the flamingos are now on exhibit. Reservations are still required to visit the zoo.