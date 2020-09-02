New Amazon warehouse taking shape in Town of Clay

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Amazon warehouse on Morgan Road appears to be going up rather quickly, but how is it affecting neighboring properties?

Every time Andrew Cherock comes to work, the warehouse is something that is hard not to look at.

It is difficult for players at his sports fields to keep their eye on the ball with this project.

“I get a good amount of people from all across the area and there have been enough people who have actually asked me what is that? I say that is Amazon. Oh, that is Amazon? Not realizing it was right there,” said Cherock.

The state-of-the-art distribution center sits on 111 acres that used to be the Liverpool golf course. It brings with it 1,000 new jobs to Onondaga County.

The construction started last year and neighbors told NewsChannel 9 that it goes on seven days a week, which brings its fair share of noise.

Cherock said he will be keeping an eye on the project during the fall season.

The project is scheduled to be finished by this time next year.

There is also another Amazon warehouse going up in the Town of DeWitt off Kirkville Road.

The DeWitt facility will be much smaller, more like a big box store.

That warehouse will employ around 200 people.

