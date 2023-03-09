SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Jazz Fest is returning to downtown Syracuse this summer in a new and expanded format.

The line-up was revealed Thursday morning at National Grid, this year’s title sponsor.

The festival is growing to five days, starting June 21.

Below is the official press release

The line-up includes a night of club dates around town; a warm-up night at Hanover Square; a gospel celebration at Syracuse University and two big nights at Clinton Square featuring headliners Gladys Knight and Herbie Hancock.