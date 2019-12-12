New app from CNY Community Foundation matches non-profits to needs better

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new app from the Central New York Community Foundation is helping Syracuse nonprofits analyze their programming in real-time and ‘match’ with other organizations to best serve their clients.

Nicknamed ‘data dating,’ organizations can quickly identify other participating organizations they ‘match’ with for collaboration, such as to fulfill a client need that they do not offer.

“This is actually a critical piece of a larger data puzzle,” says Frank Ridzi, Vice President for Community Investment for the CNY Community Foundation.

The tool also makes information about program measurement accessible by all members within an organization, from front-line staff to executive directors, without the need for extensive training.

While they aren’t quite swiping left or right, nonprofits are in fact seeing which community needs are not being adequately met and partnering with others to have a greater impact on residents.

Ridzi tells NewsChannel 9, “If organizations are using this tool to help partner more strategically and to satisfy the needs of their clients then down the road we should start seeing the bigger numbers change, the community wide numbers change.”

The app is the latest innovation from CNYCF’s Performance Management Learning Community.

PEACE, Inc. is using their new data-driven culture to evaluate, partner, and hone their services.

Todd Goehle is the Planning and Community Engagement Manager for the non-profit.

He says, “The app has more helped us identify additional people who need food and then also then to help us realize we need to rev up our efforts to get more food resources.”

Goehle tells NewsChannel 9 it’s helped them identify where there are real community needs, where there could be other agencies in the community where they overlap, and help determine where to seek additional resources.

The app is part of CNYCF’s performance management program. Click here to find out more.

