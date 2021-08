SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –COVID-19 testing is coming back to the Civic Center in Syracuse. Onondaga County is opening up asymptomatic testing there.

It opens on Thursday to the community from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 3 pm. No appointments are required.

Additional asymptomatic testing sites will be set up going forward.