New automatic exit portals installed at Syracuse Hancock International Airport

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Those sci-fi exit tubes at Syracuse Hancock International Airport are gone and have been replaced with new portals.

Travelers have access to new exit lanes when they get off their flights, with a goal of a quicker, more secure and more user-friendly experience to get to the public side.

The million-dollar-plus project for the automatic exit portals was made possible with funding that the airport received from the CARES Act back in April.

