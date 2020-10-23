New automatic exit portals installed at Syracuse Hancock International Airport

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Those sci-fi exit tubes at Syracuse Hancock International Airport are gone and have been replaced with new portals.
Travelers have access to new exit lanes when they get off their flights, with a goal of a quicker, more secure and more user-friendly experience to get to the public side.
The million-dollar-plus project for the automatic exit portals was made possible with funding that the airport received from the CARES Act back in April.
