FABIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Josh Virgil has been an Assistant Coach in Fabius for over 20 years, coaching boys soccer, girls basketball, and baseball.

For years, he has dreamed of being a head coach. Injuries from a car crash, however, prevented his plan from moving forward because he can’t physically perform CPR. This was a requirement for all high school head coaches in the state — until now.

Legislation presented by State Senator Rachel May and Assemblyman Al Stirpe was signed by Governor Hochul on Thursday. The bill states that as long as someone on the coaching staff or someone assisting the coaching staff is able to perform CPR, it is no longer a requirement that the head coach must as well.

“When I first found out I couldn’t do it, back about ten years ago or so, I was applying for the JV basketball job here for the boys, and we started the classes and all of that — and then found out that because I couldn’t perform CPR in first aid that I couldn’t be a head coach,” Virgil said.

“So, we left it on the back burner until the past few years when I really felt like that I was ready to either take over a team myself or a program myself, and just run with it from there.”

He says he and his family were so excited to find out the bill had been signed, but knows that the impact will go so much deeper than his ability to be a head coach.

“To be able to show the kids that there’s still something out there, that it’s not just because I’m in a wheelchair doesn’t stop me from doing things,” He said, “So if there’s a bad play that the kids have in the game, it shouldn’t let that stop them, that they can still move forward and move on and there are bigger and better things in life.”