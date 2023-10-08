DELPHI FALLS COUNTY PARK (WSYR-TV) — Madison County hosted a ceremony dedicating a new bridge at Delphi Falls on Sunday, Oct. 8.

The new bridge was dedicated to Bill and Doreen Allen, who owned Delphi Falls for nearly 60 years. Doreen was committed to making the land a public space, and her wish has since come true, as Delphi Falls is now a County Park.

Delphi Falls became a County Park in 2018 and has received numerous upgrades, including a new parking lot and new trails.

More upgrades are scheduled to take place within the year.