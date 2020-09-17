New bus granted to provide transportation to adult seniors

(WSYR-TV) — A new program will now provide seniors with a new ride around Minoa, Bridgeport and Kirkville.

After a three year wait, the Ecumenical Council received a grant from Onondaga County to get an updated bus to help provide rides for those in need.

Seniors in those areas can now get rides to the grocery story, medical appointments and to the Senior Adult Ministries Center.

It’s something organizers said was worth pushing for.

Our seniors kept right behind us, kept pushing us. ‘Where’s our bus? Are we getting a new bus?’ Ya know, they just kept giving us more energy, to get out there and make sure we got it because they really depend on it. Diane Blume — Director of Senior Adult Transportation

Right now the bus will be limited to a few people at a time to encourage social distancing and to keep up with cleaning.