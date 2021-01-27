New Cajun seafood restaurant coming to Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA says it will add a new restaurant to its lineup. A Cajun seafood chain called Aloha Krab will open in the mall this summer.

Aloha Krab will be located on the first level of the mall across from Panera Bread.

“Aloha Krab will make a great addition to the current list of Destiny USA restaurants,” said Destiny USA Director of Marketing Nikita Jankowski. “It offers a diverse and unique menu not only to Destiny USA but to the Greater Syracuse Area overall.”

Aloha Krab currently operates four restaurants in Maryland, New Jersey, and New York.

In a news release, Destiny USA says “Aloha Krab’s Cajun seafood boil offers unique and modern cuisine, serving several seafood favorites and authentic dishes including crab, lobster, shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, and crawfish. Each catch is seasoned with a choice of spice levels including Juicy Cajun, Garlic Butter, Old Bay, Lemon Pepper, and Aloha Special.”

No opening date was provided.