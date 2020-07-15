New Carrier Dome netting now in place

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A lot of progress is being made on the Carrier Dome and now all the cable netting that will hold the new roof in place is done.

For more updates and 24/7 live cam, go to our official "A New Stadium Experience" page presented by @HaynerHoyt: https://t.co/S9UTyawqbb pic.twitter.com/uTgW0vJ3do — Syracuse Athletics (@Cuse) July 14, 2020

The cable net for the new roof is now suspended from the crown truss. That is the big white ring that goes above the main dome structure.

Hayner Hoyt, the contractor in charge of the construction project, has a live feed of the dome that you can watch anytime for updates.