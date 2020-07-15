SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A lot of progress is being made on the Carrier Dome and now all the cable netting that will hold the new roof in place is done.
The cable net for the new roof is now suspended from the crown truss. That is the big white ring that goes above the main dome structure.
Hayner Hoyt, the contractor in charge of the construction project, has a live feed of the dome that you can watch anytime for updates.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- New Carrier Dome netting now in place
- California university ‘thrilled’ foreign students can remain
- Members named for Columbus Circle Action Group in Syracuse
- White House touts infrastructure agenda ahead of Trump’s trip to Georgia
- NY teachers union talks school re-opening guidelines
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App