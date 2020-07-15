New Carrier Dome netting now in place

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Syracuse Athletics/Hayner Hoyt)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A lot of progress is being made on the Carrier Dome and now all the cable netting that will hold the new roof in place is done.

The cable net for the new roof is now suspended from the crown truss. That is the big white ring that goes above the main dome structure.

Hayner Hoyt, the contractor in charge of the construction project, has a live feed of the dome that you can watch anytime for updates.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected