New Cat Café and Lounge offers an escape in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With cat cafés popping up all over the country, neighbors here in Syracuse now have a chance to get in on the fun!

Pawsitivitea CNY Café and Cat Lounge is offering customers a unique take on a café experience. Visitors can enjoy their cup of coffee or tea while lounging with some furry friends.

Owner, Alisha Reynolds, came up with the idea three years ago when she watched a documentary about cat cafés, and then went and visited one in Virginia.

“Fast forward three years and a few other visits and three jobs at the same time, I was like ‘alright I need to do something good for myself and put everything into motion,’” Reynolds said.

The café has been open since September, but had their grand opening this weekend to celebrate the success they have had so far, despite the pandemic.

Reynolds said business is doing well as the café and lounge offers customers an escape from reality for a little while.

“I wanted a place where people could kind of come and relax and turn off the world for a little bit, and I definitely think I hit that target,” she said.

The best part about this café, all of the cats are up for adoption from various local animal shelters. Cats from Wayward Paws, CNY Cat Coalition and Oswego SPCA all live at the cat café until someone wants to adopt them.

So far, 31 cats have found their forever home from the café.

First-time customer, Hailey Roden, came to the cat café to find a new animal companion after her cat recently passed away.

“It’s awesome, that’s why we came, we knew that we were looking for a cat and we wanted to, you know have something, somewhere to go, and we saw that you can play with them and it’s awesome that you can have like a hot chocolate, so it was really fun to grab a drink and come hang out with a cat,” she said.

During her visit, Roden fell in love with Mabel, a kitten who recently came to the cat café and Roden is hoping to adopt him soon.

If you’re interested in stopping by the café and cat lounge, Reynolds encourages visitors to register online beforehand as there is a seven-person limit inside the lounge for social distancing reasons. Once inside the lounge, customers get an hour to play with the cats and routine sanitation is done after every visit.