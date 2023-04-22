SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Adaptable Center at AccessCNY hosted an open house on Thursday.

Its a brand new center giving kids with special needs a bunch of new ways to get their bodies moving. The facility is specially designed to help give physical movement that’s so crucial to a child’s development, but in an inclusive setting that meets all of their special needs.

The family of Andy Cortez, a 4-year-old boy with Cerebral palsy was at Thursday’s open house. Andy’s parents, Nicole and Nicolas Cortez tell NewsChannel 9 they are thankful for the mobility it provides for their son and the independence it gives him.

“As a parent, just being able to play and being able to interact with anyone and anything just makes your heart flutter,” said Nicole Cortez, mother of Andy.

“He doesn’t have his own agency in his movements, so for him to be able to chase his mother around in a wheelchair, hat’s something,” said Nicolas Cortez, father of Andy.

Thanks to a grant from the Upstate Foundation, the center was made possible.

