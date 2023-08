SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Centro will begin service to Hancock Airport.

Beginning September 5, 13 daily round trips will run each weekday from Centro’s Syracuse hub.

The service will be part of a redesigned Mattydale route which operates from 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays.

The first trip will arrive at the airport at 5:32 a.m. and the last will leave the airport around 7 p.m.