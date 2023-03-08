SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The countdown is on! Opening Day for the Syracuse Mets is less than a month away. A brand new season with some new changes are coming to historic NBT Bank Stadium.

“It’s going to be a great season,” said Jason Smorol, General Manager of the Syracuse Mets.

The changes have been in the works for months. From cashless options with a reverse ATM to new concession stands.

“We’ll have a reverse ATM. It will be no cost to the fans, they put $20.00 cash in, they’ll get a $20.00 debit card, no extra fees charged and they can use that debit card anywhere they want, in the stadium or out in the community,” said Smorol.

When grabbing a bite to eat, fans will notice some new local options.

“We’re going to have a taste New York, New York themed vegetarian cart for the fans where we can focus on vegetarian stuff and we’ll do our best with gluten free and vegan options as well,” said Smorol.

Just like last year, Danny’s Steaks and Pavone’s Pizza will have food stands at the stadium.

Fans will notice new drink options as well.

“We’re partnering with Recess Coffee, it’s going to greatly expand our coffee to our fans,” said Smorol.

The coffee will be sold throughout the ballpark at several concession stands, offering various options like cold brew and even espresso martinis. A new place, The Whiskey Barrel Saloon, will also open for the season, located on the right-field side of the ballpark.

“A lot of the local breweries are here, so you can come here and you can taste a Meier’s Creek or a Middle Ages or an Eastwood or a Full Boar and then you may want to go to their locations to try some of their other products,” said Smorol.

In addition to cashless options and new concession stands, the Syracuse Mets will have a new-day-of-the week promotion. “We Care Wednesdays”, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield will allow the Syracuse Mets to feature local 501(c)(3) organizations. These will be featured on Wednesday home games throughout the season. The goal is to raise awareness and money about their cause, with hopes of making a positive impact throughout Central New York.

Fans will again have the option to buy tickets for Meet the Mets dinner. However, this year it will be held during the season. The dinner is scheduled for Saturday, April 22.

Opening Day for the Syracuse Mets is Friday, March 31 in Worcester. The first home game in Syracuse is scheduled for Tuesday, April 4th at 2:00 pm, with gates opening at noon. Fans can purchase tickets at the stadium, over the phone or online.

To order tickets over the phone, call: 315-474-7833. Click here to order tickets online.

Click here to learn more about the new changes coming this 2023 season.