New Chief of Police appointed in City of Oneida

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new Chief of Police has been appointed to the City of Oneida Police Department.

Assistant Chief John Little became the new chief, effective November 5.

Back in September, Oneida City Police Chief Paul Thompson was placed on administrative leave after an investigation into a personnel issue.

