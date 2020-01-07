New contract at the Expo Center will bring food year-round

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New on the New York State Fairgrounds — look for year-round concessions to run out of the Exposition Center, thanks to a new contract.

The five-year contract is with Paradise Companies of NY, LLC. The owner’s son, Grazi Zazzara Jr., tells NewsChannel 9 in an email that they’re still developing the menu and different stand names.

“What we want to do is provide the best possible concession and catering experience to anyone who steps foot in the Expo Center,” said Zazzara Jr. “We are excited to do our part by offering professional service, consistency, and some of the finest quality NY foods and beverages.”

You won’t be able to dine in every day, but Fair Director Troy Waffner says it will spice things up anytime there is an event here. “You can have the biggest New Year’s Eve party in Central New York,” he said.

Paradise Companies is owned by the same man known for Pizza Fritte at the NYS Fair and the Jamesville Balloon Fest, Grazzi Zazzara.

“He brings a whole atmosphere of carnival and fun and different types of food, and he’s a guy who isn’t afraid to experiment with anything,” said Waffner.

Most of the food will have to come from New York State. “From the milk products to the hot dogs to the sausage,” said Waffner.

Since the New York State Fair is founded on the agricultural business, the contract states that at least one concession stand will have to have products branded under the Taste NY program, which supports New York farmers by using ingredients grown and produced in the state.

“Not only during the summer but now the winter and what else can we make and really, really sell out there in terms of unique food products and unique experiences,” said Waffner.

All of the coffee will have to be roasted in New York and 80% of the beer will have to be produced or manufactured from New York State.

“I think it’ll be a great experience for the Winter Fair. You know, Grazzi and Pizza Fritte is involved in that anyways, and I think you’re gonna see him go in there with a lot of great food ideas and really drum it up in terms of what else can we fry,” said Waffner.

