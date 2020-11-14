New COVID-19 restrictions take effect, restaurants in Syracuse adjust to new hours

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New COVID-19 restrictions went into effect statewide Friday to try to slow the spread of the virus. The new guidelines include limiting personal gatherings to 10 people. There is also a 10 p.m. curfew for gyms, bars, restaurants and any state liquor authority-licensed establishment.

Delivery and curbside pick-up without alcohol can continue after 10 p.m. For Pastabilities in Downtown Syracuse, take-out has already been a huge hit.

“The community’s been very good to us as far as take-out goes so that will be very busy,” Erik Henning, the front house manager for Pastabilities, says. Henning adds that they may even consider extending the hours they offer take-out to adjust to the new guidance.

“We have always done it right up until nine but now I think what we might do is, we might just be offering those folks that are calling to maybe grab a table a nine o’clock, we might extend those hours of take-out,” Henning says. “So that certainly does help.”

The City of Syracuse is helping Central New Yorkers warm up to the idea of eating outdoors during the cold winter months. City leaders announced Friday’s new guidance for restaurants through the winter, including extending the outdoor dining season and offering options like domes, parklets, and patios as well as requirements for portable patio heaters.

“Once that snow starts to hit, I think that we’ve got to move [the hostesses] in,” Henning says. “I think we’ve got to do them a favor and bring them inside so I think getting that vestibule is for safety, no congregation, stuff like that is going to be big for us. That’s what we’re really using that guidance for.”

The city also opened a winter round of grant funding for small businesses to navigate the pandemic in the winter months. It’s through the Syracuse Economic Development Corporation. Find out how to apply here.