SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Vera House, in Syracuse has reacted to the latest television commercial by former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“I was absolutely shocked to see the ad and disheartened,” said Randi Bregman the Co-Executive Director for Vera House. “I thought that there’s been enough attention to, in recent weeks to the impact of some of his challenges of the victim’s truths that we might see that winding down.”

“The experience of the person is not political,” Bregman added, “The experience of the person is harm, it is trauma, it affects your life and to keep denying that, further perpetuates sexual harassment from our perspective.”

Bregman wishes the governor and his team would have used the ad time to send a different message.

“Own his behavior, apologize in a meaningful way to the victims. Don’t make excuses and act differently in the future,” Bregman said.

Her message to all victims and survivors is you are not alone and there is support available for you.

“It is such a waste of time and money: the evidence and findings from multiple investigations make clear he is not “innocent”, but engaged in discriminatory and retaliatory conduct against a number of women, even if prosecutors chose in their discretion not to pursue particular charges. He should be apologizing to the people he’s hurt and trying to learn from his past behavior, rather than attacking the courageous women who came forward and trying to rebuild his access to power.” Mariann Wang, Attorney for Virginia Limmiatis

For anyone who might be triggered by the ad, Vera House has a 24-hour support line as well as an online chat. You can call them at (315) 468-3260 or visit them online: www.verahouse.org

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s been a lot of talk about the possibility of Andrew Cuomo making a return to politics.

It’s not clear whether he’s looking to come back as Governor, or another previous role he served in, New York State Attorney General. It could be a different job altogether.

But again, no campaign has officially been announced.

Still, there’s a new commercial hitting TV screens, and it’s up on Cuomo’s website. Paid for “by friends of Andrew Cuomo,” the 30-second clip shares a number of news segments that seem to assert various complaints against the former governor have been dismissed, challenged or poorly presented. It’s titled “Politics vs. the Law.”

Included is an infographic from CBS News showing that five district attorneys in the state have declined to press criminal charges against Cuomo.

It ends with a short, on-screen message that says “Political attacks won. And New Yorkers lost a proven leader.”

Andrew Cuomo left office in August. He announced his resignation following the results of Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into him, which she says substantiated numerous sexual harassment complaints.

“The report said I sexually harassed 11 women: That was the headline people heard and saw and reacted to,” Cuomo said. “The reaction was outrage, as it should have been. However, it was also false.”

The former governor has said that some of his actions were not received as he intended.

“I thought a hug, or putting my arm around a staffer while taking a picture, but some found it to be too friendly. I kissed a woman on the cheek at a wedding and I thought it to be nice, but she found it to be too aggressive. Women found it dated and offensive. I said on national TV to a woman, to a doctor wearing PPE, and giving me a nasal swab, I said ‘you make that gown look good.’ I was joking, obviously. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have said it on national TV. But she found it disrespectful and I take full responsibility for my actions.”

Cuomo’s attorney, Rita Glavin has called the report “materially misleading,” “flawed” and “unreliable.”

“The report prejudiced the governor, overturned the election, and disenfranchised 3.6 million votes,” Glavin said. “It has to be corrected.”

In a recent interview, Cuomo revealed that he’s not ruling out another run for office, and says he feels “vindicated.”