(WSYR-TV)– When the pandemic hit, big-city renters found themselves stuck inside their studio apartments with no place to go, causing people to flock to the suburbs creating a red hot seller’s market.

Now over two years later the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors (GSAR) is seeing signs the market is finally starting to cool.

“In my opinion, we are becoming closer to a balanced market,” GSAR President Andy Azzarello said. “I think we are still in a seller’s market because the inventory is still super low, but it’s starting to shift more toward a balance.”

Azzarello said buyers are being more cautious now as they consider increased interest rates on mortgage loans and other inflated expenses.

“It slows down the houses selling quickly, so you’re getting a little more inventory cause houses aren’t selling in a day or two,” Andy Azzarello, GSAR President

New data from the National Association of Realtors shows inventory grew over 10% in the last month, but prices are still rising. The median price for a home grew 5% higher since last year.

Oak Tree Realtor, Andrew Alpern agrees with Azzarello that it’s still a seller’s market saying houses are still going fast.

“There’s a lot more buyers than sellers so usually when something gets listed it gets a lot of activity quickly, it’s extremely aggressive and it’s not just the price that goes really high, but the terms get very aggressive,” he said.

Their advice for buyers is to be patient and flexible as houses are still flying off the market. For sellers, you should act now before the market begins to balance even more.