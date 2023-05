LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Everyone up the tally, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that yet another truck has struck the Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge.

From 511NY.

According to NY Alert, the truck hit around 12:35 p.m.

The Penske truck is listed to be at about 13 feet high, where the bridge isn’t even 11 feet.

The truck was rented by two men in a professional capacity who work in delivery. Both of them are from out of the area. The driver is from Florida and will receive multiple tickets.