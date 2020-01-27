New details emerge in Shoppingtown bankruptcy filing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The owners of Shoppingtown Mall are asking a federal judge to okay its plan to pay its taxes and a new strategy for continuing to run it.

The owners want the location to stay a mall, but with a new concept.

In the 20-page bankruptcy filing, Moonbean Capital, Shoppingtown’s owner, lays out plans to pay back those taxes. It wants to bring in things like commercial tenants, healthcare offices, and entertainment.

But the owners said it wasn’t so much the tenants, but the tax situation that forced them into bankruptcy.

Right now, the mall is assessed at $36 million, which is about 10 times higher than what Shoppingtown thinks the mall is worth.

Owners said that bringing in non-traditional tenants will help them raise revenue and ultimately pay off their tax debt, which to Onondaga County is nearly $10 million.

Shoppingtown plans to pay back their debt to the county, Town of Dewitt, and Jamesville-DeWitt School District with a series of payments over 25 years.

This is all proposed by the owners of the mall and still needs to be agreed to by the federal judge hearing the case.

The County Executive’s Office is still looking over the plan.

To read the full bankruptcy document, read below:

