SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–There are new details about the murder of an 84-year-old Syracuse woman who was stabbed to death in her apartment in January.

Indictment papers say Eva Fuld was stabbed 43 times. Fuld was found when police were called to perform a wellness check at her Grant Village apartment in Syracuse’s Eastwood neighborhood on January 25th.

A 14-year-old is accused of stabbing Fuld, who is now facing murder charges.